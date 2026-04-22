Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
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22.04.2026 12:10:00
From $500 to $1: Is Canopy Growth a Dead Stock Walking or the Ultimate Turnaround Play?
It's an understatement to say Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has been an abysmal investment. Even among marijuana stocks, which have fallen considerably since the early 2020s, shares in this Canada-based cannabis purveyor is a huge underperformer.During the past five years, the stock has fallen by about 99.6%. In other words, if you invested $1,000 five years ago, your position today would be worth just $4. Sure, sometimes stocks that have taken a big tumble can experience a proverbial dead cat bounce, producing stunning gains from their lows, on just a small amount of positive news.Yet although upside potential may seem high with an out-of-favor business, a stock down 99% can still drop by another 99%. That may not happen with Canopy Growth, but as long-standing issues persist, further downside could be in the cards.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp
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06.02.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.12.25
|Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora gemischt: Cannabis-Sektor leidet unter enttäuschender US-Neuklassifizierung (finanzen.at)
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15.12.25
|Tilray und Canopy Growth: Aktien nach Kursrally mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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12.12.25
|Aktien von Tilray, Aurora und Canopy Growth im Aufwind dank möglicher Kurskorrektur der US-Behörden (finanzen.at)
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07.11.25
|Canopy Growth-Aktie steigt: Cannabis-Konzern macht weniger Verluste (finanzen.at)
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07.11.25
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Canopy Growth Corp
|1,04
|0,10%