Canopy Growth Aktie

Canopy Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048

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22.04.2026 12:10:00

From $500 to $1: Is Canopy Growth a Dead Stock Walking or the Ultimate Turnaround Play?

It's an understatement to say Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has been an abysmal investment. Even among marijuana stocks, which have fallen considerably since the early 2020s, shares in this Canada-based cannabis purveyor is a huge underperformer.During the past five years, the stock has fallen by about 99.6%. In other words, if you invested $1,000 five years ago, your position today would be worth just $4. Sure, sometimes stocks that have taken a big tumble can experience a proverbial dead cat bounce, producing stunning gains from their lows, on just a small amount of positive news.Yet although upside potential may seem high with an out-of-favor business, a stock down 99% can still drop by another 99%. That may not happen with Canopy Growth, but as long-standing issues persist, further downside could be in the cards.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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