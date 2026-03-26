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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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26.03.2026 18:45:00
From 1980 to Today: What Past Recessions Tell Us About Future Downturns in the Stock Market
Nobody likes hearing the word "recession" because it typically comes with high unemployment, less money to spend, or more overall economic stress. However, recessions are a natural part of the economic cycle, and have been since the start of modern trade.The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) defines a recession as a major decline in economic activity that lasts more than a few months. The length and severity of these recessions vary widely, but each one we've experienced has eventually ended and led to growth.Although the economy and stock market operate separately, there is an inherent connection between them. Past happenings don't guarantee future happenings, but it's worth reflecting on how past recessions have played out in the stock market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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