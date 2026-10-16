WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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16.10.2026 20:00:00
From 2009 to 2026 and Beyond, Apple Has Remained 1 of the Most Valuable Companies in the World: Here's the Most Important Takeaway for Investors
Capitalism is defined by the constant threat of disruption. The leading companies during a specific era rarely maintain their positions over time. This has become even truer in recent times, given how rapidly technology is evolving.
It seems that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has defied the laws of capitalism. It launched the iPhone in 2007, which was an immediate hit. In 2009, it became the fifth most valuable business in the world. For the vast majority of the 2010s, it carried the highest market capitalization thanks to the phenomenal success of its various product and service releases.
Right now, in October 2026, Apple is worth $5 trillion. The company trails only Nvidia, the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware powerhouse, which is valued at $5.4 trillion. It won't be long until Apple has sat at or near the top for almost two decades. Here's the clear takeaway for investors (hint: it's an extremely bullish indicator).
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