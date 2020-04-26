From Bikinis to Face Masks - How a Los Angeles Bikini Manufacturer Pivoted to Solve a Crisis

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikinis are hot. Face masks are even hotter. Many retailers are in short supply, as demand has never been stronger, and shipments from overseas are delayed.

One Los Angeles manufacturer is stepping up in a time of crisis. Superior Bias has just launched a new line of affordable and stylish face masks. The business, owned by Joe and Alex Menichini, has produced swimwear and other apparel since 1978.

The new venture is called Face Masks L.A. (http://www.FaceMasks-LA.com) All masks are manufactured in Los Angeles, and the staff is following proper safe-distancing and disinfectant protocols.

According to Alex Menichini, "Our face masks are double-layered and washable. We only use premium fabrics in order to provide a protective barrier for the nose and mouth."

Joe adds, "On a personal level, it's important to us to make these masks affordable for everyone, because the price-gouging we've seen is just plain wrong. Hopefully, we can help provide a solution in a time of crisis."

The Menichinis have ramped up production and are able to provide much faster delivery than overseas manufacturers. Plus, it is a time when Made in America means so much more.

Face Masks L.A. produces a variety of styles and colors of face masks, all of which are double-layered and feature a pocket for disposable filters. Each mask comes with 10 disposable filters.

About Face Masks L.A.

Face Masks L.A. was created by Superior Bias to serve a public need – both wholesale and retail. Superior Bias was approved by the City of Los Angeles to take part in the L.A. Protects Program that allows certified garment manufacturers to remain open, provided that certain safety procedures are followed. All masks are produced by hand in Los Angeles by a dedicated team of craftspeople.

