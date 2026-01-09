Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
09.01.2026 18:16:00
From Chips to Data Centers, AI Investors See the Next Breakout in This Stock
Fears abound that the market is in an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. But despite what the talking heads are saying, a full 90% of respondents surveyed for The Motley Fool’s 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report who identified themselves as AI investors said they either plan to hold or grow their positions in AI stocks this year. That paints a rosy picture of retail investors' views of the industry, but even so, it's clear that a lot of AI stocks have become expensive relative to their earnings. However, for investors who are looking for new opportunities to buy now, there's one company that sits at the nexus of the AI infrastructure buildout that's trading at an absolute bargain level: Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Micron designs and produces memory hardware for all types of computer systems -- including data center servers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
