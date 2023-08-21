|
21.08.2023 20:21:39
From Foot-Longs to Billions: Subway's Sandwich Empire Faces Dramatic Turn with Potential Roark Takeover!
In a whirlwind auction with the business acquisition community talking, Roark Capital is seemingly on the cusp of securing a deal to acquire the world-famous Subway sandwich chain for an impressive $9.6 billion. Roark Capital fiercely competed with prominent private-equity firms such as TDR and Sycamore throughout the auction. However, recent developments suggest Roark may be leading the race, though a counteroffer from competitors remains a possibility.Situated in Milford, Connecticut, Subway is best known for its signature foot-long sandwiches. Under the stewardship of its two founding families for over half a century, the company initiated the idea of selling earlier this year. By February, experts were brought on board to facilitate the sale process.Interestingly, Subway ranks as the eighth-largest U.S. restaurant brand. Market research from Technomic indicates that in 2021 alone, Subway ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!