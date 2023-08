From Foot-Longs to Billions: Subway's Sandwich Empire Faces Dramatic Turn with Potential Roark Takeover!

In a whirlwind auction with the business acquisition community talking, Roark Capital is seemingly on the cusp of securing a deal to acquire the world-famous Subway sandwich chain for an impressive $9.6 billion. Roark Capital fiercely competed with prominent private-equity firms such as TDR and Sycamore throughout the auction. However, recent developments suggest Roark may be leading the race, though a counteroffer from competitors remains a possibility.Situated in Milford, Connecticut, Subway is best known for its signature foot-long sandwiches. Under the stewardship of its two founding families for over half a century, the company initiated the idea of selling earlier this year. By February, experts were brought on board to facilitate the sale process.Interestingly, Subway ranks as the eighth-largest U.S. restaurant brand. Market research from Technomic indicates that in 2021 alone, Subway ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel