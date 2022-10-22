From going to the office to the cinema: creative ways to save on energy bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

You can wrap up and turn the heating down, but could you also make savings by going out?This winter will be one of the most financially challenging ever for those on low to moderate incomes – and the new chancellor sent a chill wind blowing through many households this week when he slashed the energy price freeze safety net by 75%.The energy price guarantee that was going to run for two years will now be limited to only six months. After April 2023, help will be targeted at those most in need of support, Jeremy Hunt said. Continue reading...