From Highway to Runway: Papa John's Papa X Cheddar collab drops exclusive pizza delivery driver uniform

MILTON KEYNES, England, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa John's International Campus

Collabs are so hot right now that Papa John's is getting a slice of the action with the launch of its Papa X Cheddar collaboration.

The first food meets fashion collaboration of its kind, the pizza giant has satirically chosen to collaborate with one of the world's most fashionable cheeses in its Papa X Cheddar collaboration.

And from 1 June, for the first time ever, fashion and pizza fans around the globe can get their hands on the collaboration's new Cheddar pizza in restaurants, as well as the pizza delivery driver 'look'.

In homage to pizza delivery drivers worldwide and their efforts as key workers over the last year, the Papa X Cheddar collaboration features authentic items of Papa John's delivery driver uniform with an uncanny resemblance to both high street and high-end street wear.

Upcycled and customized visors, parkers, polos, and statement pieces, like an original delivery driver helmet, are amongst 30 hot items of clothing available on a first come first served basis.

Featuring deadstock delivery driver uniform in racing greens, greys, and blacks with bespoke streetwear embellishments in golds and yellows, the casual cool aesthetic of the drop also mirrors the brand's global Papa X Cheddar advertising campaign running in UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Belarus, Poland, Germany, and El Salvador, and other markets later in June.

Available to buy worldwide, the limited 'Ch-edition' Papa X Cheddar range starts from the price of a large pizza with all profits going to charity. And as another fashion first, fans can also buy some of the original items worn in the ad campaign, created to mark the launch of its delicious new range of Cheddar cheese pizzas.

The new global marketing campaign takes satirical cues from Gen Z street culture that are befitting of the brand's urban footprint and customer base. Mouthwatering food content of the new Cheddar pizza range is juxtaposed with fashion shots of models interacting with the pizza, whilst wearing a combination of authentic streetwear and original Papa John's delivery driver uniform.

24-year-old, Ella Lubag, a fashion model from Body London who featured in the arresting new Papa X Cheddar campaign, comments: "I love this ironic twist on traditional collaborations especially as street wear and delivery driver uniform aren't that dissimilar. Modelling some of the items in the Papa X Cheddar advertising campaign, I had to genuinely take a double look that the Papa John's uniform was not real streetwear. I'll definitely be heading to Depop to try and get a slice of the look."

Streetwear style is believed to have originated in the late 70s/early 80s from New York hip hop culture – around the same time Papa John's opened its doors in 1984 with a fleet of young delivery drivers now numbering some thirty thousand worldwide. Wearing distinct uniforms, which combined utility and sportswear, that were arguably early influences on the emerging streetwear culture.

The Papa x Cheddar range from Papa John's is available for purchase on Depop: www.depop.com/papaxcheddar

