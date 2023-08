From Jio Financial to Zerodha, Indian asset managers go 'passive'

Indian asset managers are launching even more passive products as a $558 billion industry shift is brought about by an oversupply of active funds and their inability to outperform benchmark returns. Additionally, investors can save money by investing in passive funds, which mimic an index rather than active funds, the composition of which is chosen by a fund manager. According to Value Research, fund houses have introduced 23 passive funds so far this year, more than double the 10 introduced in 2019 and less than half the 45 introduced in 2022. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India Zum vollständigen Artikel