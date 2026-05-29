From Marketing to Transactions: Fynix AI Shop Aims to Reshape Merchant Operations Across Southeast Asia



EQS Newswire / 29/05/2026 / 06:15 CET/CEST

AI agents are integrating into the day-to-day operations of merchants across Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE -



Beyond automating product listings, Fynix AI Shop can generate personalized recommendations based on user behaviour and consolidate transaction data through its integrated payment and CRM systems, enabling more effective repeat-purchase conversion. In a word, the platform functions as an AI "claw", one that refines itself with every customer interaction.



Industry observers say the launch reflects a broader shift: AI is no longer merely a tool, but increasingly an operational actor embedded in the commercial process.



For much of the past several years, large language models have been deployed primarily in supporting roles — drafting copy, streamlining customer service, and processing data. Their value has been largely about efficiency. But as the concept of AI agents gains traction, the technology is developing the capacity to execute tasks directly, and is gradually finding its way into the core operational chains of businesses.



Southeast Asia is emerging as a key proving ground for this shift.



The region's small and medium-sized merchants have been digitalizing at a rapid pace in recent years. Point-of-sale systems, membership tools, social media marketing platforms, and digital payment services have all seen widespread adoption. Yet this progress has come with a catch: separate systems have led to fragmented operations.



Many merchants still manage inventory through Excel spreadsheets, communicate with customers via WhatsApp, and connect to separate payment gateways to complete transactions. Customer acquisition, marketing, payments, and membership management remain largely siloed, with operational efficiency heavily dependent on manual effort.



The prevailing view in the industry is that most Southeast Asian merchants have achieved "tool digitalization" — the adoption of individual digital instruments — without yet reaching what might be called "operational digitalization," where those tools work in concert to drive business outcomes.



Fynix AI Shop is squarely aimed at that gap.



Unlike traditional SaaS providers that address specific pain points in isolation, Fynix AI Shop positions itself as a unified operating hub. The core proposition is that AI can consolidate customer acquisition, marketing, transactions, and customer relationship management into a single system — reducing the cost and complexity of managing multiple platforms.



The broader momentum behind AI agents is hard to ignore. Salesforce has introduced Agentforce, while Sierra AI has attracted significant investor attention. Across the enterprise software sector, valuations of 30 to 60 times annual recurring revenue (ARR) have become common benchmarks for AI agent companies — a reflection of the market's conviction in the long-term commercial value of what some are calling "AI employees." The fundamental distinction from traditional software lies in AI agents' ability not just to support tasks, but to carry them out directly.



Where Fushi Technology diverges from its Western counterparts — which have largely focused on workplace productivity and collaboration — is in its emphasis on real transactional scenarios. The company is attempting to embed AI into the consumer journey and payment flow, creating a closed loop that runs from customer conversation through product recommendation to completed purchase.



That is, in part, what makes Southeast Asia an attractive opportunity. Digital maturity remains uneven across the region, with many small and medium-sized businesses operating in a state of partial digitalization. The market is also comparatively fragmented, with no single dominant platform infrastructure having emerged. Against that backdrop, demand for integrated operating systems is on the rise.



Payments, notably, are becoming a critical differentiator in the AI agent race.



As the underlying capabilities of large language models converge, competition in the sector is shifting away from model performance toward real-world transactional scenarios and data feedback loops. When an AI can not only execute marketing but also process payments, every customer interaction becomes a potential source of new data.



Some analysts argue that the future of AI agent competition will hinge less on model capability than on proximity to actual commercial transactions. If that assessment holds, Southeast Asia is shaping up to be one of the most important testing grounds for the industry.



Hashtag: #FushiTechnology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Fushi Technology

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2026 - Fushi Technology, a subsidiary of Yeahka (9923.HK), has launched Fynix AI Shop, an AI agent product that sets itself apart from conventional marketing tools and customer service platforms. Rather than serving as a standalone utility, the product is designed to take an active role across multiple stages of the merchant workflow — from product content generation and customer interaction to product recommendations, payment processing, and membership management.Beyond automating product listings, Fynix AI Shop can generate personalized recommendations based on user behaviour and consolidate transaction data through its integrated payment and CRM systems, enabling more effective repeat-purchase conversion. In a word, the platform functions as an AI "claw", one that refines itself with every customer interaction.Industry observers say the launch reflects a broader shift: AI is no longer merely a tool, but increasingly an operational actor embedded in the commercial process.For much of the past several years, large language models have been deployed primarily in supporting roles — drafting copy, streamlining customer service, and processing data. Their value has been largely about efficiency. But as the concept of AI agents gains traction, the technology is developing the capacity to execute tasks directly, and is gradually finding its way into the core operational chains of businesses.Southeast Asia is emerging as a key proving ground for this shift.The region's small and medium-sized merchants have been digitalizing at a rapid pace in recent years. Point-of-sale systems, membership tools, social media marketing platforms, and digital payment services have all seen widespread adoption. Yet this progress has come with a catch: separate systems have led to fragmented operations.Many merchants still manage inventory through Excel spreadsheets, communicate with customers via WhatsApp, and connect to separate payment gateways to complete transactions. Customer acquisition, marketing, payments, and membership management remain largely siloed, with operational efficiency heavily dependent on manual effort.The prevailing view in the industry is that most Southeast Asian merchants have achieved "tool digitalization" — the adoption of individual digital instruments — without yet reaching what might be called "operational digitalization," where those tools work in concert to drive business outcomes.Fynix AI Shop is squarely aimed at that gap.Unlike traditional SaaS providers that address specific pain points in isolation, Fynix AI Shop positions itself as a unified operating hub. The core proposition is that AI can consolidate customer acquisition, marketing, transactions, and customer relationship management into a single system — reducing the cost and complexity of managing multiple platforms.The broader momentum behind AI agents is hard to ignore. Salesforce has introduced Agentforce, while Sierra AI has attracted significant investor attention. Across the enterprise software sector, valuations of 30 to 60 times annual recurring revenue (ARR) have become common benchmarks for AI agent companies — a reflection of the market's conviction in the long-term commercial value of what some are calling "AI employees." The fundamental distinction from traditional software lies in AI agents' ability not just to support tasks, but to carry them out directly.Where Fushi Technology diverges from its Western counterparts — which have largely focused on workplace productivity and collaboration — is in its emphasis on real transactional scenarios. The company is attempting to embed AI into the consumer journey and payment flow, creating a closed loop that runs from customer conversation through product recommendation to completed purchase.That is, in part, what makes Southeast Asia an attractive opportunity. Digital maturity remains uneven across the region, with many small and medium-sized businesses operating in a state of partial digitalization. The market is also comparatively fragmented, with no single dominant platform infrastructure having emerged. Against that backdrop, demand for integrated operating systems is on the rise.Payments, notably, are becoming a critical differentiator in the AI agent race.As the underlying capabilities of large language models converge, competition in the sector is shifting away from model performance toward real-world transactional scenarios and data feedback loops. When an AI can not only execute marketing but also process payments, every customer interaction becomes a potential source of new data.Some analysts argue that the future of AI agent competition will hinge less on model capability than on proximity to actual commercial transactions. If that assessment holds, Southeast Asia is shaping up to be one of the most important testing grounds for the industry.Hashtag: #FushiTechnologyThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Fushi Technology 29/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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