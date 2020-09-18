From Munchies To Crunchies: Pipcorn Launches New Baked Cheesy Twists

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipcorn , the minority-owned, better-for-you heirloom corn snacking brand, has expanded its product line to include yet another reinvented childhood favorite: Heirloom Crunchies. Baked – not fried – these crunchy, twisty and cheesy treats have 20% less fat than leading category favorites, and are available in Cheddar, Cheddar Jalapeno, and Parmesan Truffle.

Pipcorn Heirloom Crunchies will be launching in retailers that mirror Pipcorn's commitment to sustainable agriculture with Truffle Parmesan & Jalapeno Cheddar available exclusively at Whole Foods Market, and Cheddar on Thrive Market. Additionally, all Crunchies are made with sustainable heirloom corn and organic cheese, as well as are Non-GMO Project Verified and Whole Grain, retailing for $3.99.

"The beginning of a new decade uncharacteristically brought about a need for nostalgia," said Jeff Martin, Pipcorn Co-Founder. "We've wanted to release a line like this since we launched our cult-favorite Cheese Balls. It reminds us of the memories we had eating cheesy snacks, but had stopped eating due to their artificial additives and substandard ingredients. We are excited to bring back the memory with a better-for-you twist."

This year has marked extreme growth for the brand. This is the second innovation this year for the Pipcorn team, after launching Heirloom Crackers a few months ago. The brand also expanded into the Canadian Market in July and announced Pipcorn Grants, a program to support Black and Minority founded brands through mentorship, working sessions, introductions and a small monetary grant.

All of Pipcorn's products are Non-GMO Project verified and available in a variety of savory and sweet flavors. Pipcorn uses heirloom corn to help preserve the agricultural biodiversity that might otherwise be lost, and with each harvest, Pipcorn saves the seeds to plant the next time around. The heirloom corn is grown by family farmers in the exact way heirloom popcorn has been grown for generations.

About Pipcorn

Pipcorn reimagines snacks with heirloom corn to create better-for-everyone, modern favorites. By using real, clean ingredients, Pipcorn is revolutionizing traditional snacks with its staple ingredient heirloom corn.

Pipcorn offers five lines, Heirloom Popcorn, Heirloom Cheese Balls, Heirloom Corn Dippers, Heirloom Crackers, and Heirloom Crunchies with less than four ingredients that are whole grain, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. Pipcorn was founded in 2012 by Jeff Martin, his sister Jen Martin and his wife, Teresa Tsou and became a Shark Tank success story when backed by Barbara Corcoran in 2015. Pipcorn was crowned as one of "Oprah's Favorite Things" three times and is beloved by celebrities, families and on-the-go snackers across the nation. Pipcorn is a certified B Corporation and dedicated to creating innovative snacks rooted in sustainability with an accessible price point for all. Pipcorn is available at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, The Fresh Market, and Central Market. For more information, visit www.pipsnacks.com or follow on social at @Pipsnacks .

