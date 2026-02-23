ZERO Aktie
From Sizable Stake to Zero: The Likely Reason Why Agios Shares Lost a $94 Million Backer
On February 17, 2026, Commodore Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold all 2,338,287 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $93.86 million transaction.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Commodore Capital sold all 2,338,287 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter. The position's quarter-end value decreased by $93.86 million as a result.Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in therapies for rare hematologic diseases, leveraging expertise in cellular metabolism. The company's strategy centers on advancing innovative treatments from research through commercialization, with a focus on high unmet medical needs. With a pipeline anchored by PYRUKYND and ongoing clinical programs, Agios aims to establish a competitive position in the rare disease space by delivering novel, targeted therapies to patients and healthcare providers.
