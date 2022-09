From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Thousands of homes are sold each day across the country, and each has it is own story, from the drug- and crime-ridden streets of a former mining town to the ever more bizarre demands of the super-richStatistics tend to define the way we think about property. As a nation, we buy and sell more than 100,000 homes a month – more than 3,000 a day. House prices went up 7.8% in the year to June 2022, taking the average property value in the UK to £286,397. The average deposit for first-time buyers is now about £75,000. People aged over 65, who represent less than a quarter of the population, own almost half of England’s housing equity. But behind the numbers, each property transaction is a story with a cast of generally anxious characters. I set out to find properties worth £25,000, £250,000 and £25m – and speak to everyone involved in each sale and purchase. Taken together, the stories of three very different houses offer a snapshot of an industry that shapes all our lives and communities. Continue reading...