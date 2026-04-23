Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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23.04.2026 04:15:00
From Trump Executive Orders to Congressional Hearings, Deep-Sea Mining Is Having a Moment in Washington
The Mining Company (NASDAQ: TMC) hopes to produce nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese once it builds its mining operation. These metals are critical to industries like energy, manufacturing, and defense. The real story here, however, is that The Mining Company's operations are expected to be located deep under the sea. The money-losing company is a high-risk investment, but there is an increasingly supportive backdrop to consider.The Metals Company doesn't generate any revenues at this point. It is spending heavily on exploration and evaluation, with the hope of someday building a deep-sea mine. It is difficult and expensive to build and operate a traditional mine; it is even more difficult and expensive to do that underwater. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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