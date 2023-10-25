Fromage from Europe Makes Macaroni and Cheese 'a la Française'

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warm, indulgent macaroni and cheese is a beloved American classic, particularly as the autumn and winter seasons approach. Fromage from Europe is delighted to share suggestions and recipes to add a touch of French je ne sais quoi to this American comfort food!

Regarded worldwide for its fine cheesemaking, Europe is home to thousands of cheese producers dedicated to crafting products of the highest standards of quality, taste, diversity and tradition. Discover the rich flavors of fine cheesemaking by incorporating European fromage in your favorite recipes. French cheeses can range from hard to crumbly to soft and creamy. Experiment with different cheese combinations to create your perfect recipe.

Hard and semi-hard cheeses like Comté PDO, Mimolette and Emmental will melt beautifully in your favorite mac and cheese recipes.

Comté : Creamy, sweet and salty all at once, this sophisticated cheese is the most popular PDO cheese in France .

: Creamy, sweet and salty all at once, this sophisticated cheese is the most popular PDO cheese in . Emmental : Sweet-salty flavor and smooth texture, known for its characteristic holes.

: Sweet-salty flavor and smooth texture, known for its characteristic holes. Mimolette: Mild and nutty, with a unique bright orange color.

Add soft, creamy cheeses like Camembert, and fresh or Aged Chèvre for a rich, earthy depth of flavor. Try combining these soft cheeses with hard and semi-hard cheeses!

Camembert : Similar to Brie, this soft cheese has a creamy texture and rich, earthy flavor.

: Similar to Brie, this soft cheese has a creamy texture and rich, earthy flavor. Goat Brie : Silky, smooth and decadent with the delicate tang of goat's milk.

: Silky, smooth and decadent with the delicate tang of goat's milk. Aged Chèvre: Mild yet tangy and complex with an enticing dual texture.

Craving macaroni and cheese? Try these two recipes by Kristen, @KristenFaith_Eats!

Mac & Mimolette with Bacon and Chives Serves 2. Recipe by @KristenFaith_Eats. Ingredients: - 8 oz shell-shaped pasta - 8 oz bacon, cut into small strips - 3 tbsp butter - 4 tbsp flour - 2 cups whole milk - 1 cup heavy cream - 2 pinches of salt - ~20 turns of fresh cracked pepper - 1 tbsp smoked paprika - 2 tbsp chives, finely chopped - 7oz Mimolette, finely grated Directions: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for pasta and cook to package directions. Reserve pasta water. In a large skillet, cook bacon and set aside. Leave 1 tbsp of bacon grease in the pan. On medium-low heat, add 3 tbsp of butter to bacon grease and melt. Slowly add in flour and whisk/stir until a creamy brown consistency occurs. Add in milk and heavy cream, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring consistently. If the sauce is too thin, bring the mixture to a low simmer to allow to thicken. Season the sauce with salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Reduce heat to low and add chives and half of the grated Mimolette. Stir until cheese sauce is consistent and creamy. If sauce is too thick, add in a touch of reserved pasta water or extra milk to loosen the sauce to desired consistency. Stir in cooked pasta, bacon and remaining grated Mimolette. Garnish with extra bacon and chopped chives. Enjoy! Click HERE to watch a step-by-step video tutorial! French Goat Brie Macaroni and Cheese Serves 2. Recipe by @KristenFaith_Eats. Ingredients: - 8 oz cavatappi or corkscrew pasta - 2 cups broccoli - 4 tbsp butter - 4 tbsp flour - 1 cup heavy cream - 2 cups whole milk - 1 tbsp paprika - 6 oz Goat Brie - 6 oz piece of Aged Chèvre - Salt and pepper, to taste Directions: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for pasta and cook to package directions. Drop in broccoli in the last two minutes before the pasta is done. In a large skillet on medium-low heat, add 4 tbsp of butter. Once melted, slowly add in flour and stir together until it turns a golden tone and smooth in texture. Make sure to scrape anything that may become stuck to the bottom of your pan. Slowly add in cream and milk, stirring/whisking frequently so the roux and milk products are fully incorporated into a smooth consistency . Allow liquid to thicken into the base of the cheese sauce. Cube the Goat Brie and slice of Aged Chèvre cheeses to support consistent melting. Lower heat and add in the cubed cheeses, stirring frequently until the sauce is consistent and velvety. Stir in cooked macaroni and broccoli. Garnish with aged goat cheese crumbles and toasted breadcrumbs. Enjoy!



About Fromage From Europe

The Fromage from Europe Marketing Council is composed of French dairy farmers and cheese firms. It is led by The French Dairy Inter-Branch Organization (CNIEL) and by The French Goat Milk Producers and Processors Association (ANICAP). The Council's mission is to create awareness about the variety of European and French cheese available on the US market and the multiple ways that American consumers can incorporate them into their diets, their recipes and their lifestyles.

The council develops national and regional programs to build awareness and demand for European and French cheese throughout the United States and the world. Their goal is to create an appealing impression of imported Fromage from Europe that sets them apart as a unique group and strengthens their competitive position in the growing specialty cheese category.

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

