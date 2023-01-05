|
05.01.2023 16:00:00
Fromont Briens And Littler Announce Separation
PARIS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fromont Briens, one of the largest French employment and labor law firm representing management from its offices in Lyon and Paris, and Littler, the world's largest employment and labor law practice representing management, have announced the ending of their formal partnership.
Sophie Pélicier-Loevenbruck, a partner at Fromont Briens in Paris involved in the international development of the firm, explains: " International work - and the mindset that goes with it - has always been part of our story, and one of the pillars of the firm's development since its creation in 1993. This mutually agreed separation is the beginning of a new phase in our international practice, deeply rooted in our first-class ability to assist our foreign clients navigate the specificities of the French employment and labor law market through our leading full-service expertise."
"We have mutually agreed upon the termination of our agreement, as Littler will continue to serve the French needs of its clients" said Stephan Swinkels, a Littler shareholder who helps lead the development and integration of the firm's global practice.
Nazanine Farzam, a partner at Fromont Briens involved in the international development of the firm from its Lyon office, confirms: "Fromont Briens will continue to offer to its international clients the services of a leading French firm, recognized for its expertise in understanding the specificities of the strategic and complex issues at play in the local employment market".
Fromont Briens and Littler mutually confirm that they do not exclude, in the future, the opportunity to combine their talents to fully serve the needs of their clients.
Press Contact:
Sylvain Deleuze, Head of Communications
communication@fromont-briens.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978000/Fromont_Briens_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fromont-briens-and-littler-announce-separation-301714446.html
SOURCE Fromont Briens
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.