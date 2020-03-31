Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation Avails Itself of Filing Deadline Extensions

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation ("FMIC") announces that due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic it is availing itself of the extension permitted of up to 45 days for filing its audited financial statements and management review of fund performance for its financial year ended December 31, 2019 pursuant to Ontario Instrument 81-503- Extension Of Certain Filing, Delivery And Prospectus Renewal Requirements Of Investment Funds and similar temporary blanket relief provided by securities regulators in the other provinces in which FMIC is a reporting issuer. FMIC is also availing itself of Ontario Instrument 81-503 and similar temporary blanket relief provided by other securities regulators to extend the lapse date of its current prospectus for the continuous distribution of FMIC's common shares from March 31, 2020 for a further 45 day period.

