07.02.2022 19:31:49
Frontier Is Buying Spirit -- Should You Buy Frontier?
Discounter Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) is making a move to join the upper echelon of U.S. airlines, announcing plans to combine with Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) in a deal valued at $6.6 billion.The combination would create the nation's fifth-largest airline, with a large presence in tourist destinations across the Sun Belt, a hub in Denver, and flights throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. Together Frontier and Spirit account for about 7.5% of United States total seats.Image source: Frontier Airlines.Continue reading
