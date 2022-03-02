|
02.03.2022 01:00:00
Frontiers Award goes to Matthew Jackson for showing how social relations shape the economy
The BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Economics, Finance and Management has gone in this fourteenth edition to Matthew O. Jackson “for his pioneering work on illuminating the role of networks in economic and social life.” His work can be applied to the study of the labor market, inequality and even the management of crises such as the one caused by COVID-19 or Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
