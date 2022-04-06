|
06.04.2022 02:00:00
Frontiers Award goes to sociologist who proved acquaintances are more important than friends when seeking work
The BBVA Foundation presented the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Social Sciences to Mark Granovetter, “the most eminent economic sociologist in the world,” for revealing the power of “loose social ties” among individuals for people's economic and social performance.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
