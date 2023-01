Frontiers of Knowledge Award to scientists who used AI to predict the 3D structure of proteins

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"

The BBVA Foundation awarded the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Biomedicine in this fifteenth edition to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper “for their contributions to the use of artificial intelligence for the accurate prediction of the three-dimensional structure of proteins.” In the words of the committee, the winners achieved an advance with huge biomedical potential for the development of new treatments against multiple conditions.