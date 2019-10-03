Frontline Education Acquires Accelify Solutions

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software for the K-12 education community, today announced that it has acquired Accelify Solutions. Accelify provides cutting-edge special education management systems designed to facilitate special education program operations and compliance and support accurate and timely Medicaid reimbursement for school districts.

This partnership brings together some of the nation's best solutions for streamlining special education administrative workflows and optimizing Medicaid reimbursement. As part of the Frontline Education family, Accelify is positioned for continued innovation and rapid expansion of its special education solutions. Clients of both companies will benefit from additional capabilities and resources for special education management and Medicaid reimbursement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Accelify to the Frontline Education team and excited for the opportunity to leverage the breadth and depth of Accelify's solutions as we continue to serve the special education community," said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. "Accelify's focus on compliance and Medicaid reimbursement is a high-value complement to our existing special education management platform, providing best-in-class solutions to ensure students receive the support and services they need to succeed."

Accelify provides modular software products and services to the K-12 special education market, including three of the 10 largest districts in the United States. Accelify's solutions cover the entire operational scope of special education management, providing the tools and data necessary for informed decision-making on many critical aspects of special education such as student plan development, staffing estimation and allocation, schedule optimization, enhanced service capture, progress monitoring and process automation. These tools have also been proven to assist districts in optimizing their operations and compliance.

"Joining Frontline Education bolsters our ability to have an impact on special populations in K-12, both in additional regions and with enhanced capabilities while providing our existing clients access to greater resources," said Alex Brecher, CEO of Accelify Solutions. "We look forward to working together to expand the reach of Frontline's solutions for special education and we are proud of the Accelify team for helping us achieve our current level of success and for their continued commitment to serving our clients."

Frontline's acquisition strategy addresses the needs of K-12 leaders who are looking for a platform of connected solutions to help attract, support and retain great educators, automating workflows, gathering data and crossing departmental siloes.

Tyton Partners represented Accelify in the transaction.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is the leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations, student information and special education.

Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, PA, with offices in Roseville, CA; Salinas, CA; Andover, MA; Walled Lake, MI; Rockville Centre, NY; Williamsville, NY; Brecksville, OH and Austin, TX. Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com.

About Accelify

Accelify is a leading provider of special education management systems that are designed to help school districts strengthen special education operations and compliance and maximize Medicaid reimbursement. Accelify's systems streamline everything from plan development and case management (e.g. IEP, 504, IFSP) through the world's most robust set of related service scheduling, tracking and billing systems. Accelify's systems are proven to make personnel more effective while generating a significant return on investment in increased Medicaid reimbursement and more efficient utilization of district resources. Accelify is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit www.accelify.com.

