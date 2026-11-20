(RTTNews) - Frontline plc (FRO, FRO.OL), a product tanker shipping company, on Friday reported a significant increase in profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by a jump in revenue.

For the third quarter, profit for the period surged to $641.37 million or $2.88 per share from $40.32 million or $0.18 per share in the prior year period.

The company's reported profit included a $111.2 million gain from the sale of two vessels.

Adjusted profit was $530.93 million, or $2.38 per share, compared with $42.51 million, or $0.19 per share, in the prior year period.

Operating income increased to $668.79 million from $95.97 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter increased significantly to $921.26 million from $432.65 million in the prior year period.

Further, the board declared a dividend of $2.38 per share, payable on or around December 18, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of December 9 for NYSE-listed shares and December 8 for Oslo-listed shares. The record date is December 9, 2026.

Lars Barstad, CEO said in a statement, "Frontline is positioned to deliver its strongest result ever, both for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2026. The nine months that have passed in 2026 is likely to change the oil trading patterns considerably in the future, making us optimistic for Frontline's earnings capacity in the years to come."

In overnight activity, the shares were trading 0.20 percent lower at $44.66, after closing Thursday's trading 0.77 percent higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

In Oslo, the shares closed trading 1.46 percent lower at NOK433.40. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.