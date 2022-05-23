Frontline workers: how has the cost of living crisis affected your work?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We would like to hear from key workers about how the cost of living crisis has affected the communities they work inWe would like to hear from key workers, including firefighters, social workers, healthcare workers, carers, and police officers, about how the cost of living crisis has affected the communities they work in.In what ways have you noticed the cost of living crisis is making an impact on the community? Continue reading...