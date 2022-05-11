FRONTSTEPS and Webster Bank Announce Integrated Banking Relationship

Banking integration enables greater support for HOA management companies

DENVER and STAMFORD, Conn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FRONTSTEPS and Webster Bank today announced a preferred banking partnership, allowing FRONTSTEPS to offer Webster's banking services through their community operations and accounting solution, Caliber. These capabilities will give management companies and HOA boards access to perform additional banking tasks directly within the FRONTSTEPS Caliber system, including auto-reconciliation processes and the use of positive pay functionality.

"Collaboration between banking and technology partners enables a superior customer experience for growing management companies," said Chris Baker, Chief Sales Officer of FRONTSTEPS. "FRONTSTEPS joins with partners like Webster Bank to empower clients to complete more banking tasks within their Caliber accounting software."

"We are very excited to be working with FRONTSTEPS to provide integrated banking solutions for mutual clients on a national scale," stated Ray Guanlao, Senior Managing Director, HOA and Property Management Vertical Head at Webster Bank.

Management companies that select FRONTSTEPS Caliber benefit from continued product enhancements and gain access to the products and services of Webster Bank for their financial needs.

About FRONTSTEPS

FRONTSTEPS provides the most complete, connected, and homeowner-friendly technology solution for association management. The FRONTSTEPS suite improves efficiency for property management teams, increases security for homeowner's associations, and delivers superior service for homeowners. The platform is trusted by more than 1,400 property management companies and 34,000 communities, representing 5,700,000 homeowners. Visit frontsteps.com for more information.

About Webster

Webster Bank ("Webster") is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with more than $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontsteps-and-webster-bank-announce-integrated-banking-relationship-301544420.html

