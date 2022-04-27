27.04.2022 16:05:00

FrontStream Announces Paul Plaia III as new Chief Executive Officer

CLAYMONT, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontStream today announced Paul Plaia III has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

FrontStream – experts in fundraising

FrontStream Announces Paul Plaia III as new Chief Executive Officer

"I'm honored by this amazing opportunity to amplify the immediate and tangible good nonprofits and socially-minded companies are doing. FrontStream serves an impressive group of customers like the Big Brothers Big Sisters, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and The Humane Society to name a few. Helping these organizations do more good gives us a powerful purpose," said Plaia

Paul Plaia III founded gomembers, Inc. in 1996, a leading provider of nonprofit management software, and served as the Chief Executive Officer for 14 years. Before joining FrontStream, Paul served as a Group President of EverCommerce, a public SaaS company, and prior to that as the Chief Revenue Officer of MemberClicks, another leading SaaS provider to nonprofits.

Plaia adds, "FrontStream has long been the leader in nonprofit fundraising and as a payment facilitator.  Over 20,000 nonprofits and socially-minded companies have used FrontStream's products, including Panorama, BiddingForGood, FirstGiving, Giftworks, FrontStream Payments, ApproveForGood, Workplace Philanthropy, AgroFire, and Artez. I'm excited to further build on this bedrock, and simplify how nonprofits fundraise."

About FrontStream
Over 20,000 nonprofits and socially-minded companies have used FrontStream to power their auctions, charity events, peer-to-peer and online fundraising, and employee giving. Learn how we help worthy causes raise more funds at FrontStream.com.

Media Contact:
John Jarowski
Sr. Director of Marketing
John.Jarowski@frontstream.com

Related Links:
https://www.frontstream.com

About FrontStream

FrontStream is the provider of Panorama, the all-in-one online fundraising platform for nonprofits and corporations. (PRNewsfoto/FrontStream)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontstream-announces-paul-plaia-iii-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301534320.html

SOURCE FrontStream

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr fest. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen