Frost and Sullivan recognizes Avaya's contact center leadership with hattrick of awards

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been awarded three prestigious contact center market leadership accolades by analyst firm, Frost and Sullivan.

Capping off a successful year that saw Avaya continue its transition to a a cloud-first, open architecture company, Avaya secured Frost and Sullivan's 2020 South East Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share Leadership Award, the 2020 Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Leadership Award, and the 2020 Malaysia Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year.

Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said providing personalized customer experiences had become a crucial competitive differentiator for businesses across APAC – with contact centers fast becoming the first point of interaction customers have with many brands and organizations, making customer engagement and management crucial.

"Avaya continues to transform the contact center by combining AI and automation capabilities to enable seamless and context-driven customer experiences," Baidya said. "Its positive annual revenue growth can be attributed to its focus on investing in people, technology and staying committed to its customers as well as partners through a value proposition that supports the API economy and helps to drive innovation everywhere.

"Avaya's leadership position in the Southeast Asia and APAC contact center markets is built on its product innovation, understanding of local customer needs, and the ability to deliver optimum value for customers through appropriate investments in partners, employees, and technology," he said.

Sami Ammous, Vice President East Asia and the Pacific at Avaya, acknowledged that the recognitions highlighted the company's focus on innovation and enabling its customers to reimagine the capabilities of their contact centers and customer experience journeys.

"Even in an increasingly digital environment, human interaction remains essential to the overall customer experience," said Ammous. "A core part of our focus has been to apply emerging technologies, such as AI, chatbots, and automation, to simplify and enrich interactions that take place using digital channels. Whether connecting contacts center agents to customers, or employee to employee, or any combination thereof, we use our technology to keep humans at the core, and deliver communication experiences that matter."

"These awards validate our philosophy – that digital technologies are most powerful when used to augment the contact center workforce, rather than replace it. Businesses across Asia Pacific can rapidly evolve their agents' experiences by incorporating these communications capabilities at the heart of their contact center operations and business recoveries."

The trifecta of awards crown a successful 2020 for Avaya which saw the company close out a strong fiscal year with fourth quarter results that exceeded all guidance metrics and delivered year-over-year growth. More information on Avaya's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 are available here.

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

