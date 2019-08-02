|
02.08.2019 03:53:00
FROZEN C to Receive Prestigious Award at the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards
RANCHO MURIETA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FROZEN C wins "Top Cryotherapy Device" in the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.
"The FROZEN C Team and I are honored to receive the Top Cryotherapy Device Award for 2019," said Tim Shanahan, CEO Revenue Cure, Inc., the worldwide exclusive distributor for Frozen C.
ABOUT
FROZEN C is THE COLDEST, CONCISE CRYOTHERAPY
COLDEST: FROZEN C is a technological breakthrough. It safely delivers the COLDEST, concentrated cryogen (-78º Celsius). Unlike any other cryogenic system, FROZEN C delivers medically therapeutic levels of extreme cold, comfortably. Clinically proven to trigger the body's instinctual responses to extreme cold, the Bohr's Effect & Hunting Response, to produce outstanding reactions and effects desired from cryotherapy for decades.
CONCISE: The ultimate level of precision is achieved with the dual LED distance gauge, & Realtime Skin Temperature Monitoring with Safety Auto-Stop, eliminating the danger of cryogen overexposure of the skin (such as in cryogen dip procedures).
CRYOTHERAPY: FROZEN C cryotherapy is a diverse asset to any practice. Treatment protocols include stand-alone sessions, & complementary enhancements to procedures like microneedling, injections, tattoo removal, Thermage, Hydrafacial, & other surgical procedures.
FROZEN C increases blood flow & causes a proliferation of available oxygen to revive tissues. It is exceptional for calming painful procedures (pre & post-op), reducing inflammation, redness, & bruising, shortening downtime, reducing the appearance of large pores, as well as smoothing skin tone & texture.
Contact:
Tim Shanahan, CEO
Revenue Cure, Inc.
Medical Business Development
(916) 802-5308
tim@revcure.com
https://frozencice.com
@FrozenCice
About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.
Contact:
Vanessa Julia, CEO
Aesthetic Everything
310-754-0257
vanessa@aestheticeverything.com
https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-c-to-receive-prestigious-award-at-the-2019-aesthetic-everything-aesthetic-and-cosmetic-medicine-awards-300895514.html
SOURCE Aesthetic Everything
