FROZEN C to Receive Prestigious Award at the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FROZEN C wins "Top Cryotherapy Device" in the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.

"The FROZEN C Team and I are honored to receive the Top Cryotherapy Device Award for 2019," said Tim Shanahan, CEO Revenue Cure, Inc., the worldwide exclusive distributor for Frozen C.

ABOUT

FROZEN C is THE COLDEST, CONCISE CRYOTHERAPY

COLDEST: FROZEN C is a technological breakthrough. It safely delivers the COLDEST, concentrated cryogen (-78º Celsius). Unlike any other cryogenic system, FROZEN C delivers medically therapeutic levels of extreme cold, comfortably. Clinically proven to trigger the body's instinctual responses to extreme cold, the Bohr's Effect & Hunting Response, to produce outstanding reactions and effects desired from cryotherapy for decades.

CONCISE: The ultimate level of precision is achieved with the dual LED distance gauge, & Realtime Skin Temperature Monitoring with Safety Auto-Stop, eliminating the danger of cryogen overexposure of the skin (such as in cryogen dip procedures).

CRYOTHERAPY: FROZEN C cryotherapy is a diverse asset to any practice. Treatment protocols include stand-alone sessions, & complementary enhancements to procedures like microneedling, injections, tattoo removal, Thermage, Hydrafacial, & other surgical procedures.

FROZEN C increases blood flow & causes a proliferation of available oxygen to revive tissues. It is exceptional for calming painful procedures (pre & post-op), reducing inflammation, redness, & bruising, shortening downtime, reducing the appearance of large pores, as well as smoothing skin tone & texture.

Contact:

Tim Shanahan, CEO

Revenue Cure, Inc.

Medical Business Development

(916) 802-5308

tim@revcure.com

https://frozencice.com

@FrozenCice

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine , with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards .

Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO

Aesthetic Everything

310-754-0257

vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

