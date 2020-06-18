Frozen Wheels, a Leading Distributor of Food and Personal Protective Equipment, is Donating Masks, Gloves and Sanitizer for COVID-19 Emergency Response

MIAMI, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen Wheels, a leading distributor of food and PPE, is responding to requests for donations for personal protective equipment for institutions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Frozen Wheels, a privately held company, announced today that it has already donated thousands of KN95 masks, as well as thousands of its FDA-approved hand sanitizer in 16 oz. bottles that sell in the United States under the "Holy Clean Guys" brand and which is also private-labeled. So far, over 50 businesses including clinics, hospitals and foodservice institutions have received these donations across the east coast United States. The program, which was intended to last three months, will be renewed for another three months and over 100 institutions are expected to receive this generous donation in the new period.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for all businesses, and companies like Frozen Wheels must solidarize with the businesses and people in the front lines servicing the needs of every American. Frozen Wheels is committed to helping out by providing essential Personal Protective Equipment to the ones that need it most. We have made it simple for anyone to request this donation by going into our web page and clicking the link or by sending us an email," said Isaac Halwan, Chief Executive Officer of Frozen Wheels. "Providing for the U.S. foodservice companies has put us on the map as a leading distributor for the past 10 years and opening this program is a way to extend our deepest appreciation to the hard work they do to stay in business in these unprecedented time."

About Frozen Wheels

Established in 2010, Frozen Wheels is an importer and distributor of food and Personal Protective Equipment. The company employees over 150 people in South Florida and is equipped with frozen storage and transportation with its own fleet of trucks, thus providing an end-to-end solution to the industry. Frozen Wheels also holds several FDA approvals and certifications and produces many of the food and PPE products that it distributes to restaurants, supermarkets, and the healthcare industry.

For more information, please call Frozen Wheels at +1 786-265-1879 or send an e-mail to info@frozenwheels.com. Visit www.frozenwheels.com to learn more.

