FSi Strategies Ranks No. 3,558 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies today announced that it has ranked No. 3,558 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 annual ranking for the first time in our history," said Redha Morsli, CEO, FSi Strategies. "This recognition clearly demonstrates our commitment to innovation and leadership among managed service providers and our dedication to providing customer-centric strategic IT Support Solutions."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About FSi Strategies

FSi Strategies, located in Washington, DC, and Herndon, VA, is a user-experience focused Managed Service provider and recognized Gold Microsoft Partner with over 18 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise-class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees, accelerate productivity and collaboration, and optimize your environment securely. We engage strategically with your team to modernize your environment through Planning & Design, Implementation, Training & Adoption, Change Management, IT Support and Cloud Licensing. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

