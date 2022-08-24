|
24.08.2022 06:52:28
FSIS Warns Against Perdue Chicken Tender Products Sold At BJ's Wholesale
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for Perdue Foods LLC's frozen ready-to-eat or RTE chicken breast tenders "gluten free". The products were sold through BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations across the United States.
The agency warns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. However, a recall was not requested as the product is no longer available for purchase.
The product subject to the health alert was 42 oz. plastic bags containing "Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free" with a "Best if Used By: 07 12 23" and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.
The frozen RTE chicken breast tenders "gluten free" were produced on July 12, 2022, and bear establishment number "P-33944".
The problem was discovered following a complaint from a consumer reporting a chicken tender had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.
However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.
In similar incidents, the agency last week issued a public health alert against "Hawaii Big Island Beef" brand ground beef products for possible adulteration with E. coli O157:H7.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
