FSIS Warns Against Ready-to-cook Chicken Entree Products

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrée products due to misbranding and undeclared eggs, a known allergen.

Consumers with an allergy to eggs are urged to be aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The products subject to the public health alert includes 12 oz. plastic wrapped metal containers containing "aprons Ready To Cook Meal For One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken" with a use by date of 9/21/2022.

The bacon-cheddar chicken entree products were produced on September 9, and bear establishment number "P-48176" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Publix locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The products contain egg, which is not declared on the finished product label.

The warning was issued after the FSIS was notified by the firm of a customer complaint that an incorrect label was on the back of the plastic wrapped metal container. The label contains information related to a chicken cordon bleu product, which does not contain egg. The bacon cheddar chicken product contains egg.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.

