FSRA Announces New Member of Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Chair Bryan Davies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stewart Lyons to the FSRA board of directors to serve a three-year term.

Stewart is a nationally recognized business leader who has extensive experience in fintech, innovative technologies and digital transformation. He currently serves as the CEO (and Founder) of Bird Canada. Bird provides micro mobility technology to millions of people around the world. He is a Board Member of Borrowell, one of Canada's fastest growing fintech start-up organizations. Previously, he was SVP of Emerging Business at SiriusXM Radio. Prior to that, he was the CEO of TeraGo Networks Inc, (TSX:TGO). Stewart was also the co-founder and President of Mobilicity, a wireless telecom provider. He also co-founded SiriusXM Canada.

Stewart has been named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40, selected as one of Western University's "Extraordinary Alumni" and one of the University of Toronto's "People who make a Difference". Stewart has an MBA from the University of Toronto and an LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School, and is a lawyer and member of the Ontario Bar. He is also a member of the Young President's Organization (YPO).

"We are pleased that Stewart has joined our Board," said Chair Bryan Davies. "He will bring experience in innovative technologies and transformation, which is a priority for FRSA as we move towards investments in digital systems and processes."

Biographical information on all Board Members is available at www.fsrao.ca/about-fsra/governance.

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more @ www.fsrao.ca.

