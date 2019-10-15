FSRA Announces Public Consultation and Membership Applications for New Consumer Advisory Panel

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) is creating a new Consumer Advisory Panel, strengthening consumer representation in financial services sector in Ontario.

The financial services sector is undergoing significant change and this heightens the need for regulators to understand and protect the public interest. Consumer expectations for choice and services are high, driving new technologies, business models, products and services.

FSRA is committed to ensuring that consumer input and perspectives inform our regulatory direction and decisions. The new Consumer Advisory Panel will play an important role in fulfilling this commitment and delivering on FSRA's mandate under the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016, to protect the public interest in financial services in Ontario.

The Panel will advise FSRA's Executive Vice President, Policy and Chief Consumer Officer and inform FSRA's strategic approach and related activities, including consumer-based research, policy support and consumer outreach. It will help FSRA protect the rights and interests of consumers, and safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial institutions.

FSRA is seeking members who can provide consumer-focused insights to help us understand and deliver on Ontarians' expectations of our services and policies. We are also seeking public input into the Panel's Terms of Reference, to help shape the Panel's work going forward.

To learn more about the Consumer Advisory Panel please review its proposed Terms of Reference. To provide your input about the Terms of Reference, please submit a comment or ask a question online. To submit a membership application please follow the instructions outlined in the FSRA website's Consumer Advisory Panel section.

The deadline to submit your input or membership application is November 14, 2019.

