11.10.2019 21:24:00

FSRA Seeks Applications for Pension Standing Technical Advisory Committees

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is forming four new Pensions Standing Technical Advisory Committees, as part of the regulator's commitment to on-going dialogue and consultation within the pension industry.

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

In response to industry feedback, the committees will address challenges specific to the following plan types: defined benefit single-employer plans, defined contribution plans, multi-employer plans and public sector plans

The committees will also advise FSRA on proposed pension regulatory guidance and identify issues arising out of existing pension legislation. This work will help FSRA advance its goal of improving regulatory effectiveness and lessening regulatory burden for the pension sector.

Committee Member Selection

FSRA will select committee members based on their pension knowledge, areas of expertise and level of experience, ensuring that each committee has diverse perspectives and representation from unions, plan members and retirees.

At the discretion of FSRA, term commitments for members will be two or three years. The committees will meet at least twice a year. FSRA may hold an annual meeting encompassing all standing technical committees in the pension sector.

The deadline for submitting a member application to one of the Standing Technical Advisory Committees is November 1, 2019. For more information on the nomination process and the criteria for each committee, please visit: Pensions Standing Technical Advisory Committees

Effective June 8, 2019, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has assumed the regulatory duties of the Financial Services Commission of Ontario and the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Ontario. Learn more about FSRA and our approach to achieving safety, fairness and choice in non-securities financial services at www.fsrao.ca

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

Nachrichten

