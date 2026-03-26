Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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26.03.2026 14:15:17
FSTA vs. FTXG: Which Consumer Staples ETF Is the Better Buy?
The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) stands out for its lower expense ratio, broader portfolio, and recent performance, while the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) is less diversified but offers a higher yield.Both funds target the U.S. consumer staples sector, but they take different approaches. FSTA tracks a broad consumer staples index, while FTXG concentrates its portfolio on food and beverage companies. This comparison highlights cost, returns, risk, and portfolio differences to help clarify which may appeal more to investors seeking defensive sector exposure.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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