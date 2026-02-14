Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
15.02.2026 00:19:31
FSTA vs. VDC: Which Popular Consumer Staples ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?
The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FSTA) both aim to capture the performance of the U.S. consumer staples sector, tracking similar baskets of companies that supply essential, nondiscretionary goods. This comparison explores their costs, returns, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which best fits their needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
