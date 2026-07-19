Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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19.07.2026 23:25:23
FSTA vs. XLP: How These Popular Consumer Staples ETFs Compare for Investors
Targeting the consumer staples sector often appeals to investors seeking a defensive posture, as these companies provide essential goods people buy regardless of the economic climate. This comparison examines two popular options — the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLP) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FSTA) — that offer slightly different paths to stable, income-generating equity exposure within the same market sector.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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