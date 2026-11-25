Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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25.11.2026 05:18:15
FTAI Aviation: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) announced record revenue in its Aerospace Products division and launched a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program, an agreement to buy back stock rapidly through an investment firm. Airline demand for cost savings is expanding the market for engine maintenance, repair, and exchange services while funding new power generation growth. Three key takeaways stand out for long-term investors.
The company expanded its engine maintenance, repair, and exchange network to capture 15% of the market for CFM56 engine modules. Segment profitability held steady, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reaching $282.4 million at a 31% margin.
Aviation Leasing is shifting toward off-balance-sheet vehicles through the Strategic Capital Initiative, an asset-light co-investment strategy known as SCI. Servicing fees and co-investment returns generated $54 million of adjusted EBITDA, accounting for more than half of the segment total.
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