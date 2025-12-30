Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Aktie

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14S7X / ISIN: US34960P1012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.12.2025 18:46:58

FTAI Aviation Shares Jump 14% On Launch Of New Power Platform

(RTTNews) - FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) shares surged 14.30 percent, gaining $24.72 to trade at $197.55 on Tuesday, after the company announced the launch of FTAI Power, a new platform focused on converting CFM56 aircraft engines into power turbines for global data centers. The new platform targets flexible, cost-efficient and scalable energy solutions, with production expected to begin in 2026.

The stock is currently trading near its session high of $199.88, compared with a previous close of $172.83. Shares opened at $176.68 and have traded between $176.68 and $199.88 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 1.64 million shares, above the average daily volume of roughly 1.01 million shares.

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI Aviation shares have ranged between $75.06 and $199.88.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:06 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester. Die US-Börsen notieren kaum verändert. Asiens Börsen fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen