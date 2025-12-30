FTAI Aviation Shares Jump 14% On Launch Of New Power Platform

(RTTNews) - FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) shares surged 14.30 percent, gaining $24.72 to trade at $197.55 on Tuesday, after the company announced the launch of FTAI Power, a new platform focused on converting CFM56 aircraft engines into power turbines for global data centers. The new platform targets flexible, cost-efficient and scalable energy solutions, with production expected to begin in 2026.

The stock is currently trading near its session high of $199.88, compared with a previous close of $172.83. Shares opened at $176.68 and have traded between $176.68 and $199.88 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 1.64 million shares, above the average daily volume of roughly 1.01 million shares.

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI Aviation shares have ranged between $75.06 and $199.88.