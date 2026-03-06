Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Aktie
WKN DE: A14S7X / ISIN: US34960P1012
|
06.03.2026 16:25:51
FTAI Aviation Stock Falls 4% Over CFO Transition
(RTTNews) - Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) are falling about 4 percent on Friday morning trading after the company announced that Chief Financial Officer Eun (Angela) Nam is stepping down from the role to pursue a new opportunity at a public company outside the aviation industry.
The company's stock is currently trading at $261.23, down 4.48 percent or $12.24, over the previous close of $273.47 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $81.45 and $323.51 in the past one year.
Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Nicholas McAleese as the new CFO, effective immediately. Prior to joining FTAI, McAleese held various roles at BHG Financial, Breather and PwC focused on public accounting, real estate and capital markets.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.