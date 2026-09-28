Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Aktie
WKN DE: A14S7X / ISIN: US34960P1012
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28.09.2026 12:58:26
FTAI Buys 27 Boeing 737-700 Aircraft From WestJet
(RTTNews) - FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI), announced on Monday that it has acquired 27 Boeing 737-700 aircraft from Canada's WestJet, marking one of its largest aircraft transactions to date.
FTAI said its 2026 Strategic Capital vehicle purchased 17 aircraft on lease to WestJet in a sale-leaseback, while the company acquired 10 off-lease aircraft to support its Aerospace Products business. The off-lease jets will expand FTAI's supply of CFM56-7B engines and modules for maintenance, repair and exchange customers.
The 2026 SPV follows FTAI's inaugural 2025 vehicle, which raised $2 billion of equity commitments and has deployed about $6 billion across more than 300 aircraft.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of FTAI Aviation were down 0.61 percent, changing hands at $174.00, after closing Friday's regular session 0.30 percent higher.
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