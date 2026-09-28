FTAI Infrastructure Unit To Buy Port Arthur Terminal, Alberta DRU Interest For $255 Mln

(RTTNews) - FTAI Energy Partners LLC (Jefferson), a subsidiary of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP), said Monday that it has agreed to acquire the Port Arthur Terminal in Texas, and a 50% interest in a Diluent Recovery Unit (DRU) in Hardisty, Alberta, from a subsidiary of USD Group LLC for approximately $255 million in cash.

FTAI said the acquisition will be financed by assuming existing indebtedness of the acquired business and through an acquisition debt facility secured by Jefferson and its subsidiaries. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The acquired assets are expected to generate approximately $50 million in annual EBITDA over the next 12 months.

The assets comprise an integrated crude oil logistics platform operating under a long-term take-or-pay contract with a major energy exploration and production company.

The Port Arthur Terminal can handle about 50,000 barrels per day of crude oil delivered by rail, which is then transported through a 12-milepipeline to P66's Beaumont terminal for distribution to refiners in Beaumont, Lake Charles and other Gulf Coast markets.

Jefferson has obtained a commitment for acquisition financing and expects to evaluate combining the acquired assets with its existing Jefferson Bond Borrower business and funding the acquisition through additional parity bonds.

"The acquisition of USDs assets is an ideal fit and highly accretive for our Jefferson segment, more than doubling Jeffersons existing Adjusted EBITDA with contracted cash flow under a long-term agreement with minimum volume commitments from an investment grade counterparty. The transaction significantly de-leverages Jeffersons balance sheet and, we believe, creates substantial incremental value at Jefferson," said Ken Nicholson, Chief Executive Officer of FTAI Infrastructure.

On the Nasdaq, FTAI shares were up more than 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $3.1250 on Friday.