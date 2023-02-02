FTC Fines GoodRx For Sharing Consumer Health Data With Facebook And Google

(RTTNews) - The Federal Trade Commission has taken enforcement action against the telehealth and prescription drug discount provider GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), for failing to notify consumers and others of its unauthorized disclosures of consumers' personal health information to Facebook, Google, and other companies.

In a first-of-its-kind proposed order, filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC, GoodRx will be prohibited from sharing user health data with applicable third parties for advertising purposes, and has agreed to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty for violating the rule. The proposed order must be approved by the federal court to go into effect, the FTC said in a statement.

California-based GoodRx operates a digital health platform that offers prescription drug discounts, telehealth visits, and other health services. The company collects personal and health information about its users, including information from users themselves and from pharmacy benefit managers confirming when a consumer purchases a medication using a GoodRx coupon.

Since January 2017, more than 55 million consumers have visited or used GoodRx's website or mobile apps, the FTC said.