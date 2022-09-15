Requires 18%-36% fewer foundations, reducing capital and labor cost

Enables 5%+ greater energy output with higher density

New 500 megawatt tracker agreement to include multiple projects utilizing Pioneer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced today that it has introduced a new and differentiated, one module in portrait (1P) Solar Tracker Solution.

FTC Solar Launches New 1P Solar Tracking System – Pioneer

"Pioneer achieves a full 18%-36% pile count reduction per megawatt vs. the current industry-leading solutions by volume," said Nagendra Cherukupalli, Chief Technology Officer of FTC Solar, "allowing customers to benefit from reduced labor and materials costs. And with a high-density design, Pioneer enables up to 5% greater energy output for the same site compared to the competition, among numerous other advantages."

Some of the advantages of Pioneer include:

Reduced Pile Count - Proprietary and unique design can reduce piles/foundations by 18% or more, significantly reducing capital expenditure and potential costly rework from refusals

Higher Energy Density – shorter row length enables more than 5% greater energy output for a given parcel of land

Fast Assembly - proprietary fast-module hang technology and fewer overall fasteners save time, greatly reducing person-hours per megawatt

Reduced Embedment Depth – Zero-degree stow allows for shorter pile embedment depth, with resulting material and labor cost savings

Accommodates Ultra Large Format Modules-550 and 600w wide format modules are readily accommodated. In addition, no Torque Tube (TT) dimpling or through-bolts are required to index the module to the TT, allowing for module changes and retrofits

High Slope Tolerance – including 17.5% north-south tracker row allowance

In addition to these advantages Pioneer supports all module factors, including those over 2.4 meters in length, providing customers with increased flexibility when designing projects. In addition, Pioneer will operate independently from the grid during outages and is self-powered with a high-energy battery for up to 3-days overall backup, offering increased energy resilience.

Additionally, Pioneer's design also allows the use of ground screw mounting systems to overcome challenging sub-surface conditions.

Pioneer has undergone rigorous wind tunnel testing by an independent engineering firm RWDI to assure structural and torsional stability in wind conditions up to 120mph. In addition, Pioneer's distinctive torque tube shape allows for longer spans, improved torsional rigidity, and positive alignment of components without the need for torque tube penetrations.

"The introduction of Pioneer, FTC's unique solution to 1P Single Axis Trackers, will disrupt the status quo while enabling the company to serve our customers' growing portfolios of PV projects with differentiated 1P and 2P solutions," said Patrick Cook, Chief Commercial Officer of FTC Solar.

In addition to the launch of Pioneer, the company also announced today that it has been selected by Primoris Renewable Energy (Primoris) in a multi-year agreement to supply at least 500 megawatts of its solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S. Primoris is expected to utilize FTC Solar's new and differentiated Pioneer 1P tracker technology on multiple projects to optimize performance while reducing capital and labor costs.

FTC Solar will unveil its innovative tracker technology during the annual RE+ Power show on September 19-22 in Anaheim CA.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage. Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and maintains a sales and support presence in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia, India, and Africa. For more information, please visit https://www.ftcsolar.com/ .

Media Contact: Amber Schranz, aschranz@ftcsolar.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftc-solar-launches-new-1p-solar-tracking-system--pioneer-301624887.html

SOURCE FTC Solar