Cencora Aktie
WKN: 766149 / ISIN: US03073E1055
|
14.11.2026 10:06:32
FTC Sues To Block Covetrus' $3.5 Bln Acquisition Of MWI Veterinary Supply
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC announced that it has filed a lawsuit to block Covetrus Inc. and its owners, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and TPG Inc., from acquiring MWI Veterinary Supply Inc. from Cencora Inc. (COR) in a deal valued at $3.5 billion.
According to the FTC, the proposed transaction would combine the two largest distributors serving veterinary clinics and large corporate veterinary accounts in the United States. The agency argues that the merger would reduce competition, allowing the combined company to increase costs for veterinary clinics, lower service quality, and ultimately raise prices for pet owners.
The FTC's complaint alleged that Covetrus and MWI are each other's closest competitors in key veterinary distribution markets, making the acquisition potentially harmful to customers that rely on their products and services.
The Commission voted 2-0 to authorize staff to seek a permanent injunction blocking the transaction. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
The FTC's action is backed by the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas, who joined the complaint in an effort to stop the deal from proceeding.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cencora
|
13.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Cencora-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Cencora von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Cencora-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Cencora-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.26
|Ausblick: Cencora veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Cencora-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Cencora-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Cencora-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Cencora von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Cencora präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Cencora-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Cencora von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Cencora-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Cencora von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Cencora
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cencora
|325,40
|3,07%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.