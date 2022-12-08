|
08.12.2022 22:25:07
FTC Sues To Block Microsoft's Deal To Acquire Activision Blizzard
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft (MSFT) on Thursday in an attempt to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI).
FTC alleges that the $69 billion deal, Microsoft's largest ever and the largest ever in the video gaming industry, would enable the software behemoth to "suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business."
The suit comes as regulators with the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission continue to evaluate the deal.
FTC pointed to Microsoft's record of acquiring and using valuable gaming content to suppress competition from rival consoles, including its acquisition of ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks.
The agency said that Microsoft decided to make several of Bethesda's titles including Starfield and Redfall Microsoft exclusives despite assurances it had given to European antitrust authorities that it had no incentive to withhold games from rival consoles.
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," said Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition. "Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets."
The deal, which Microsoft announced in January 2022, would make the tech giant the third-largest gaming company in the world by revenue behind Tencent and Sony.
Activision produces some of the most popular video game titles, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|10:50
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:50
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:50
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Activision Blizzard Inc.
|71,38
|0,75%
|Microsoft Corp.
|234,30
|0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.