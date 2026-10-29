FTI Consulting Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (SUNTEC REAL) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $63.45 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $82.82 million, or $2.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FTI Consulting Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103.69 million or $3.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.012 billion from $956.16 million last year.

FTI Consulting Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $63.45 Mln. vs. $82.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.35 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $1.012 Bln vs. $956.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.50 To $ 10.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.940 B To $ 4.100 B