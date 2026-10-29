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29.10.2026 13:06:20
FTI Consulting Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (SUNTEC REAL) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $63.45 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $82.82 million, or $2.60 per share, last year.
Excluding items, FTI Consulting Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103.69 million or $3.84 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.012 billion from $956.16 million last year.
FTI Consulting Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $63.45 Mln. vs. $82.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.35 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $1.012 Bln vs. $956.16 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.50 To $ 10.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.940 B To $ 4.100 B
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