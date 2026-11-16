FTSE 100 Advances 0.4%

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks gained modest ground in positive territory on Monday, with investors tracking corporate news and weighing the hawkish comments from Bank of England policymakers, while looking ahead to the crucial inflation data due later in the week.

Amid lingering concerns over the AI outlook, traders looked ahead to Nvidia results and Anthropic's expected listing for further direction.

The FTSE 100 was up 43.81 points or 0.4% at 10,946.37 a few minutes before noon.

Babcock International climbed more than 3%. BAE Systems gained 2.85%. Melrose Industries moved up 2.5%, while Coca-Cola HBC and Croda International gained 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Metlen Energy & Metals, JD Sports Fashion, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Marks & Spencer, British American Tobacco, Sainsbury (J), Prudential, Haleon, Reckitt Benckiser and GSK gained 1%-1.3%.

Lower copper prices weighed on mining stocks. Miners Anglo American Plc, Rio Tinto, Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining and Antofagasta lost 1%-1.4%.

Bunzl advanced 1.05%. The distribution and outsourcing company has started the second tranche of its share buyback program.

Shares of insurer and asset manager Legal & General lost 2.1% despite positive update. The co mpany reported continued growth across its retirement and retail businesses in the third quarter of 2026.

IG Group Holdings and Centrica drifted lower by 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Barratt Redrow, Polar Capital Technology and United Utilities shed 1%-1.4%.

Sirius Real Estate shares dropped more than 2%. The industrial property group reported a sharp fall in first-half earnings as a result of higher finance costs and a valuation deficit.