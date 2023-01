FTSE 100 bosses paid more in three days than average UK worker for whole year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

CEOs pass milestone nine working hours earlier than last year, with pay up 39% on January 2022The bosses of Britain’s biggest companies will have made more money in 2023 by Thursday afternoon than the average UK worker will earn in the entire year, according to analysis of vast pay gaps amid strike action and the cost of living crisis. The High Pay Centre, a thinktank that campaigns for fairer pay for workers, said that by 2pm on the third working day of the year, a FTSE 100 chief executive will have been paid more on an hourly basis than a UK worker’s annual salary, based on median average remuneration figures for both groups. Continue reading...